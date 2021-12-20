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Peter R. Breggin, MD on Truth Brigade Radio
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103 views • December 20, 2021
Originally published on YouTube on Mar 12, 2011. This video had 4,381 views and 78 likes.
Dr. Peter Breggin interviewed on Truth Brigade Radio (http://TruthBrigade.org), April 21, 2010. Books cited in this video are available at http://breggin.com/index.php?option=com_content&;task=blogcategory&id=15&
Dr. Peter Breggin interviewed on Truth Brigade Radio (http://TruthBrigade.org), April 21, 2010. Books cited in this video are available at http://breggin.com/index.php?option=com_content&;task=blogcategory&id=15&
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