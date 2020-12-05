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NutriMedical Report FriDec4th20 H1 AnswerWellnessProtocolsCallerEmails
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6 views • December 05, 2020
NutriMedical Report FriDec4th20 H1 AnswerWellnessProtocolsCallerEmails
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Michelle Deagle Host and Dr Bill Deagle MD, Wellness Protocol Answers to Callers and eMails Worldwide Intergrative NutriMeds Tech Medicine Surgery, Paugh Civil War if Not Resolved by Jan 2021, Bernstein State Legislatures to SUPREMES this Week to Insurrection Act before Christmas,
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00:00
00:00
Use Up/Down Arrow keys to increase or decrease volume.
Podcast (functional-medicine): Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Email | RSS
Michelle Deagle Host and Dr Bill Deagle MD, Wellness Protocol Answers to Callers and eMails Worldwide Intergrative NutriMeds Tech Medicine Surgery, Paugh Civil War if Not Resolved by Jan 2021, Bernstein State Legislatures to SUPREMES this Week to Insurrection Act before Christmas,
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