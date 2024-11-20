TCR 2024 - Episode 46

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Neville Archibald interviews Robert Klinck and Daniel Criddle about current events and their political ramifications.
https://www.theregister.com/2024/11/18/infosys_workaholic_founder/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/996_working_hour_system
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Factory_Acts
https://alor.org/Storage/Library/PDF/Douglas%20CH%20-%20Credit-Power%20and%20Democracy.pdf