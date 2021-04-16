Virus & Vaccine Contained Human-Inserted Spike Protein Gene Sequences Which Producing Inflammation & Blood Clots

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4/13/2021 Dr. Richard Fleming: We are not dealing with a natural occurring virus, which is designed to increase infection and produce inflammation and blood clots. The vaccines that are being used contain a human-inserted spike protein gene sequence. And they are producing inflammation and blood clots now.