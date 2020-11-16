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St Thomas rallies to help save the world
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9 views • November 16, 2020
What an incredible day with some interesting happenings. We had threats labelled at us prior to the event but all went well. Our special guests helped make the day what it was!
Thanks to:
The Line Canada
https://thelinecanada.com/
Stand up Canada
https://standupcanada.solutions/
World Freedom Alliance
https://worlddoctorsalliance.com/blog/theworldfreedomalliance2020announcementvideo/
Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/
And a special guest Kek Vest from "Fighting Hate 101" (Youtube channel)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBRIpxrfzo14ps9fHnMYnsA
Donations to Elle's Place:
paypal.me/ElleRosetti
etransfer
[email protected]
Thanks to:
The Line Canada
https://thelinecanada.com/
Stand up Canada
https://standupcanada.solutions/
World Freedom Alliance
https://worlddoctorsalliance.com/blog/theworldfreedomalliance2020announcementvideo/
Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/
And a special guest Kek Vest from "Fighting Hate 101" (Youtube channel)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBRIpxrfzo14ps9fHnMYnsA
Donations to Elle's Place:
paypal.me/ElleRosetti
etransfer
[email protected]
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