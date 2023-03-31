Episode 28: BBC's AI MUSK, GPT GATES GAMES

Episode 28 with David Hawkins - Thursday March 30th, 2023
David's latest tweet...."We show BBC Musk v. GPT Gates how the Hawkins Impersonation Test—WO1991006051A1—ties Trudeau's AR ChildBase crimes to Tesla's AI targeted games. #MuskHawkinsGPTTruth tracks Trudeau to the pedophile weaponization of US20200257317A1, US9498694B2, US8844813B2 & EP3095113A1."
**KINDLY SUPPORT DAVID AT:
- Paypal / E-transfer autodeposit: [email protected]
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/reverseCSI
- SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/reversecsi
Profile: "Helps Musk fix agent liability for injuries due to the BBC's AI GPT Gates, Trudeau's ChildBase Family Maintenance Enforcement Program & Serco's AR COVID patents"
Relevant Pictures:
These pics help define the "HIT" of GPT-4
https://futureoflife.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Open-letter-mockup-4.jpg https://cdn.ttgtmedia.com/rms/onlineImages/crm-turing_test_mobile.jpg
David Hawkins' info:
Website: https://reversecsiscripts.com (Go to Playlist & Podcasts)
Podcast: https://hawkscafe.podbean.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CsiHawkins
Christopher James' website www.awarriorcalls.com
www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams Mon/Thurs 8pm EST
www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE
https://bit.ly/awccolloidalsilver: Christopher's vault of colloidal silver resources
Bitcoin account: bc1q9a8laqth42cpgv8vnf38tt9dakc3jvu0kxseen
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!
Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.