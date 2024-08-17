❗️Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: highlights of the week August 10-16, 2024

Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: highlights of the week August 10-16, 2024

▪️Over the past week, Israeli forces launched a series of strikes on various areas in the northern Gaza Strip. Several strikes hit satellite towns, resulting in no shortage of residential damage and casualties.

▪️In the capital of the Palestinian enclave, airstrikes were recorded almost all over the city. The attack on At-Tabain School, which resulted in the deaths of more than one hundred people, caused the greatest resonance.

▪️In the central part of the Gaza Strip, the Israelis shelled Hamas-controlled population centers. Nuseirat, al-Breij and al-Mughraqa came under the most concentrated fire, killing several dozen people.





▪️In turn, Palestinian forces again shelled IDF positions in the Netzarim corridor. However, judging by the lack of reports of evacuation transports passing through, the strikes were not effective.

▪️In the south of the Palestinian enclave, Israeli forces announced a new evacuation of the population east of Khan Yunis. In this regard, the IDF command once again reduced the humanitarian zone.

▪️Later, the Israelis launched massive strikes both on the evacuation zone and neighboring areas of Khan Yunis. However, there was no start of IDF advance afterwards.

▪️Meanwhile, forces of the 98th Ha'esh Airborne Division continue to operate south of Khan Younis. Israeli engineering equipment is working on the outskirts of Bani Suheil, al-Qarara and al-Sureij.

▪️In the very south of the Gaza Strip, localized raids by Israeli forces continue in Rafah. During the week, members of the 162nd Armored Division Ha-Plada carried out activities to destroy underground tunnels.

