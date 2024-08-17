❗️Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: highlights of the week August 10-16, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: highlights of the week August 10-16, 2024
▪️Over the past week, Israeli forces launched a series of strikes on various areas in the northern Gaza Strip. Several strikes hit satellite towns, resulting in no shortage of residential damage and casualties.
▪️In the capital of the Palestinian enclave, airstrikes were recorded almost all over the city. The attack on At-Tabain School, which resulted in the deaths of more than one hundred people, caused the greatest resonance.
▪️In the central part of the Gaza Strip, the Israelis shelled Hamas-controlled population centers. Nuseirat, al-Breij and al-Mughraqa came under the most concentrated fire, killing several dozen people.
▪️In turn, Palestinian forces again shelled IDF positions in the Netzarim corridor. However, judging by the lack of reports of evacuation transports passing through, the strikes were not effective.
▪️In the south of the Palestinian enclave, Israeli forces announced a new evacuation of the population east of Khan Yunis. In this regard, the IDF command once again reduced the humanitarian zone.
▪️Later, the Israelis launched massive strikes both on the evacuation zone and neighboring areas of Khan Yunis. However, there was no start of IDF advance afterwards.
▪️Meanwhile, forces of the 98th Ha'esh Airborne Division continue to operate south of Khan Younis. Israeli engineering equipment is working on the outskirts of Bani Suheil, al-Qarara and al-Sureij.
▪️In the very south of the Gaza Strip, localized raids by Israeli forces continue in Rafah. During the week, members of the 162nd Armored Division Ha-Plada carried out activities to destroy underground tunnels.
#digest #Israel #Palestine #video
