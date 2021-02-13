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Words From The Lord: "Giants are Returning: We Are Entering ”As in the Days of Noah” - "Wait On Me – Until That Glorious Day" -
Grafted In The Vine
Grafted In The Vine
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490 views • February 13, 2021
Giants are Returning: We Are Entering ”As in the Days of Noah” – Sharlene Reimer
https://444prophecynews.com/giants-are-returning-we-are-entering-as-in-the-days-of-noah-sharlene-reimer/

The time to share the Word of God is: Right Now – Every Knee Shall Bow
https://444prophecynews.com/the-time-to-share-the-word-of-god-is-right-now-every-knee-shall-bow/

What is up is down, what is down is up – And a word for Australia – Roxanne
https://444prophecynews.com/what-is-up-is-down-what-is-down-is-up-and-a-word-for-australia-roxanne/

WARNING MESSAGE: Sound the Alarm!! Get Ready for What is Coming!! Get into position!! – Elizabeth Marie
https://444prophecynews.com/warning-message-sound-the-alarm-get-ready-for-what-is-coming-get-into-position-elizabeth-marie/

Destruction is soon – Ryan Miller
https://444prophecynews.com/destruction-is-soon-ryan-miller/

Oracle Cloud.Temple to the AI gods 'Under' Jerusalem!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vgXV6tvLn-4
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WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
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