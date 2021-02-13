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Words From The Lord: "Giants are Returning: We Are Entering ”As in the Days of Noah” - "Wait On Me – Until That Glorious Day" -
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490 views • February 13, 2021
Giants are Returning: We Are Entering ”As in the Days of Noah” – Sharlene Reimer
https://444prophecynews.com/giants-are-returning-we-are-entering-as-in-the-days-of-noah-sharlene-reimer/
The time to share the Word of God is: Right Now – Every Knee Shall Bow
https://444prophecynews.com/the-time-to-share-the-word-of-god-is-right-now-every-knee-shall-bow/
What is up is down, what is down is up – And a word for Australia – Roxanne
https://444prophecynews.com/what-is-up-is-down-what-is-down-is-up-and-a-word-for-australia-roxanne/
WARNING MESSAGE: Sound the Alarm!! Get Ready for What is Coming!! Get into position!! – Elizabeth Marie
https://444prophecynews.com/warning-message-sound-the-alarm-get-ready-for-what-is-coming-get-into-position-elizabeth-marie/
Destruction is soon – Ryan Miller
https://444prophecynews.com/destruction-is-soon-ryan-miller/
Oracle Cloud.Temple to the AI gods 'Under' Jerusalem!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vgXV6tvLn-4
_____________________________________
TO BLESS THIS MINISTRY PLEASE GO TO OUR WEB SITE AT THE LINK BELOW AND SCROLL DOWN TO KATHY AND DAN'S PICTURE, AND THE LINK TO OUR PAY PAL IS RIGHT NEXT TO IT: https://www.teamjesus222.com
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
https://444prophecynews.com/giants-are-returning-we-are-entering-as-in-the-days-of-noah-sharlene-reimer/
The time to share the Word of God is: Right Now – Every Knee Shall Bow
https://444prophecynews.com/the-time-to-share-the-word-of-god-is-right-now-every-knee-shall-bow/
What is up is down, what is down is up – And a word for Australia – Roxanne
https://444prophecynews.com/what-is-up-is-down-what-is-down-is-up-and-a-word-for-australia-roxanne/
WARNING MESSAGE: Sound the Alarm!! Get Ready for What is Coming!! Get into position!! – Elizabeth Marie
https://444prophecynews.com/warning-message-sound-the-alarm-get-ready-for-what-is-coming-get-into-position-elizabeth-marie/
Destruction is soon – Ryan Miller
https://444prophecynews.com/destruction-is-soon-ryan-miller/
Oracle Cloud.Temple to the AI gods 'Under' Jerusalem!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vgXV6tvLn-4
_____________________________________
TO BLESS THIS MINISTRY PLEASE GO TO OUR WEB SITE AT THE LINK BELOW AND SCROLL DOWN TO KATHY AND DAN'S PICTURE, AND THE LINK TO OUR PAY PAL IS RIGHT NEXT TO IT: https://www.teamjesus222.com
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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