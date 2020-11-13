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FULL SHOW: BOMBSHELL: Legal Tactic Used By Democrats Secured “Do Over” Election With ONE Example Of Alleged Fraud
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43 views • November 13, 2020
While getting updates from Owen and the Infowars caravan, Tom Pappert interviews top Republican legal experts who outline a legal strategy Trump can use to toss out Democrat fraud in Pennsylvania. Then, Tom interviews Delaware Republican Lauren Witzke, who won a historic number of votes despite the GOP freezing her out. Finally, Tom Brings back Jerome Bell, who drops the hammer in a list of potential fraudulent votes he received on the ground in Virginia. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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