1.5 KG CHEDDER CHEESE MADE FROM 1 LITER OF MILK ❗️ Only a few people know this recipe

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1.5 KG CHEDDER CHEESE MADE FROM 1 LITER OF MILK. Few people know this cheese recipe. You need the simplest ingredients, cheese is very quick and easy to prepare. Ingredients: 1 L (5 cups) milk 1 teaspoon salt 15 g (1 tbsp) butter 200 g (1/2 lb) cheese 6 tablespoons of cornstarch Friends, if you liked the video, you can help the channel: 📢 Share this video with your friends on social networks. Chain + recipe will be saved on your page! 👍 Rate the video! 👍 - that's nice and important for the development of the channel! WRITE A COMMENT, or at least a smiley face. It is not difficult for you, but I will be very happy! Subscribe how to cook https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCqz... Already subscribed? ▶ Activate the ringtone 🔔 to find out about new videos to be informed! my Facebook https://web.facebook.com/profile.php?... my instagram https://www.instagram.com/wiemankocht...