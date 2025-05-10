BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Four "Healthketeers" Plan to Fix "Sick care" System; It's Throwing Bones to the Public
Hamner It Out
Hamner It Out
61 followers
Follow
10 views • 1 day ago

In the latest “Make America Health Again” (MAHA) saga, the “Four Healthketeers”, RFK, Jr., Jay Bhattacharya, Marty Makary, and Mehmet Oz, have a plan to “fix” our “sick care” system dubbed a “health care” system.  Their goals are lofty but fail to address major issues that keep the “sick care system” in operation.  And, what do they do?  Kennedy goes to one of the major players in keeping Americans sickly to enlist help – the Big Pharma companies.  Makary indicated the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) needed to focus on “cures” and treatments, specifically mentioning Stage IV cancer.  There have been several innovations that have been shown to “cure” cancer but those innovations were demonized, marginalized, and discredited while the discoverers of the innovation were drug through the proverbial mud using licensure entities as well as court systems and legislative hearings.  Interestingly, Makary thinks ten years to bring a drug to market is too long.  Sometimes, the timeframe of 10 years is not long enough, depending on the drug.

In this episode of Hamner It Out, we will listen to what three of the “Four Healthketeers” had to say and why these are bones being thrown to the public.

 

 

Stay Vigilant!  Do your own research.  I’ll catch you on the flip side.

Resources:

https://modernity.news/2025/05/09/rfk-jr-s-team-maha-has-a-plan-to-fix-americas-sick-care-system/

https://x.com/i/status/1920672220998664386

Keywords
fdahhsnihrfk jrozcmsbhattacharyamakarymaha
