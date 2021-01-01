$600.00 Passed, Checks Are In The Mail, Debate Over $2000.00 Still On, Who Is Flippy That Coin?

Will it be 600.00 or will it be 2000.00 or will it be nothing. Who is flipping that coin? Well, the current bill providing 600.00 has passed, and maybe some didn’t even realize it, but people are receiving their 600.00 dollars. Plus the unemployment extension is kicking in next week, and the Paycheck Protection program has a fresh stash of money, along with many other much needed assistance for the American people. But, the argument over whether the American people should receive 2000.00 instead of 600.00 is still ongoing. So if you got the 600.00, theirs still hope that another 1400.00 will come your way soon. This roller coaster ride isn’t over yet. In fact it is getting more bizarre. Dogs and cats are now living together, to quote a pop cultural reference. The GOP doesn’t want 2000.00, but the dems do, then Trump decided he want’s 2000.00 and the dems after doing everything to destroy trump for four years, except for putting a bullet in his head, are agreeing with trump and making nice nice.