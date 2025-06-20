Stupid Easy 10 min Sourdough Boule Loaf (No knead, no stretch and folds)

🥖 Sourdough doesn’t have to be scary — or take all day.

You can make a gorgeous, fluffy, golden sourdough boule with just 15 minutes of actual effort. No kneading. No babysitting. No “fold every 30 minutes for 12 hours” nonsense. If you can mix and plop, you can do this! 👩‍🍳✨

This bread is:

🍞 A beautiful round boule









⏱️ 15 minutes of hands-on time









💤 Rise while you sleep









🧂 Just pantry ingredients — no fridge needed









👩‍👧‍👦 Feeds 5, 10, even 20 with recipe scaling









Here's how it works:

🥄 Mix starter, water, salt, and flour in a bowl









✋ Skip the kneading — just mix it with a butter knife and your hands









⏳ Let it rise overnight (you sleep, it works)









🍯 Bake it in a Dutch oven with rice as a heat buffer









🔪 Score it. Bake. Cool. Slice. Feast.









💡 Bonus tip: Use a shower cap as a dough cover. You're welcome 😂

This is the sourdough recipe for real life — no stress, no overthinking, and no fridge required.

💥 It’s bread. It’s budget. It’s brilliant.

