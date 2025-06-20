BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Stupid Easy 10 min Sourdough Boule Loaf (No knead, no stretch and folds)
eatloadedpotato
eatloadedpotato
13 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • 18 hours ago

🥖 Sourdough doesn’t have to be scary — or take all day.

 You can make a gorgeous, fluffy, golden sourdough boule with just 15 minutes of actual effort. No kneading. No babysitting. No “fold every 30 minutes for 12 hours” nonsense. If you can mix and plop, you can do this! 👩‍🍳✨

Hi, I’m MJ from LoadedPotato.org, your Refrigerator Eliminator™ 🧊❌

 This bread is:

🍞 A beautiful round boule



⏱️ 15 minutes of hands-on time



💤 Rise while you sleep



🧂 Just pantry ingredients — no fridge needed



👩‍👧‍👦 Feeds 5, 10, even 20 with recipe scaling



Here's how it works:

🥄 Mix starter, water, salt, and flour in a bowl



✋ Skip the kneading — just mix it with a butter knife and your hands



⏳ Let it rise overnight (you sleep, it works)



🍯 Bake it in a Dutch oven with rice as a heat buffer



🔪 Score it. Bake. Cool. Slice. Feast.



💡 Bonus tip: Use a shower cap as a dough cover. You're welcome 😂

 This is the sourdough recipe for real life — no stress, no overthinking, and no fridge required.

👉 Visit LoadedPotato.org to grab the recipe, scale it to your family size, and use our Auto Grocery Calculator to add everything to your Walmart or Amazon Fresh cart in one click.

 💥 It’s bread. It’s budget. It’s brilliant.

----------------------------------------------------------------

Follow me here! 🥳

YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/@eatloadedpotato

Instagram : https://instagram.com/eatloadedpotato

TikTok : https://tiktok.com/@eatloadedpotato

----------------------------------------------------------------

#SourdoughHack #EasySourdough #NoKneadSourdough #ShelfStableBread #DutchOvenBread #PantryBaking #FridgeFreeCooking #SourdoughBoule #BeginnerSourdough #LazyMomBakes #LoadedPotatoOrg #SimpleBreadRecipe #DumpAndBake #EmergencyBaking #BudgetBaking #NoStretchSourdough #NoRefrigeratorNeeded #5MinuteBread #QuickBreadHack #SourdoughSimplified #SourdoughWithoutFridge #ShelfStableMeals #SourdoughMadeEasy #OvernightBread #NoKneadNoProblem #SourdoughForBeginners #BreadMakingHack #PantryOnlyBaking #FluffyHomemadeBread #SourdoughWithNoFuss


Keywords
loadedpotatoorgno knead sourdoughlazy sourdougheasy sourdough recipebeginner sourdough breadsourdough boulepantry bakingshelf stable breadfridge free bakingsimple bread recipedutch oven breadsourdough hackbudget friendly breademergency bakingdump and bake breadhomemade sourdoughno fridge neededeasy bread recipesourdough with no kneadingovernight sourdough loaf
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy