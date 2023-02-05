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CBDC | "Central Bank Digital Currencies Are Not Currencies. CBDCs Are a Financial Transaction Control Grid. You Can Have Your Money Turned Off." - C. Fitts + "It's End of the Dollar. It's Going to Wipe Out Stocks, Bonds & Mutual Funds." - Robert Kiyosaki
Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation and Government Confiscation Today with Help from Beverly Hills Precious Metals Today HERE: www.BH-PM.com
Learn the Truth About CBDCs and Executive Order #14067 HERE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/#scroll-content