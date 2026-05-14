THREE MOHELS INDICTED FOR PERFORMING ORAL SUCTION CIRCUMCISIONS IN BELGIUM❗

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Jews are questioning if they have a future in Belgium after three mohels were indicted for conducting oral suction circumcisions.
"Many of us wonder if there is a future for the Jewish community in Belgium," a Jewish community leader tells Israel's i24NEWS.
The Trump admin is demanding the "anti-Semitic" charges be dropped.
Source: https://x.com/infolibnews/status/2054149331188396518