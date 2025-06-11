BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Gabbard: "Closer to the brink of nuclear annihilation than ever before" - Tulsi Gabbard's visit to Hiroshima
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
126 views • 1 day ago

Gabbard - 'Today closer to the brink of nuclear annihilation than ever before'

"Political elite and warmongers are carelessly fomenting fear and tensions between nuclear powers." ". . . they are confident they will have access to nuclear shelters for themselves and their families, that regular people won't have access to". - Gabbard

U.S. National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard issued a warning: the world is closer than ever to nuclear annihilation — and elites are to blame. In a recent video she posted on her social media, she condemned political warmongers for escalating tensions between nuclear powers.

This Video: This found at Tulsi Gabbard on YouTube, On Her Visit To Hiroshima

I recently visited Hiroshima, and stood at the epicenter of a city scarred by the unimaginable horror caused by a single nuclear bomb dropped in 1945. What I saw, the stories I heard, and the haunting sadness that remains, will stay with me forever.

Tulsi Gabbard, the US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) posted this video on YouTube today, June 10, 2025

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
