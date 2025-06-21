BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
All America's Wars Begin With False Flags (And WWIII Will Too)
All America's Wars Begin With False Flags (And WWIII Will Too) | TruthStream Media

All America’s Wars Begin With False Flags (And WWIII Will Too)” exposes the sickening truth: every major U.S. conflict was manufactured by the same cabal of D.C. ghouls—many with certain ethnic ties—who openly plot the next bloodbath. In 2012, WINEP’s Patrick Clawson—another Kissinger-aligned strategist—admitted on tape that America needs a false flag to justify war with Iran. From Pearl Harbor to the Gulf of Tonkin, they’ve always lied to drag Whites into dying for Israel’s wars. Now, with Iran in the crosshairs, history repeats. The same D.C. rats who laughed about sinking Iranian subs (yes, they actually laughed) are itching for another “Lusitania moment.” Wake up. They control the narrative. They control the wars. And they don’t care how many of us die for it. 🔴 Watch before it’s memory-holed.

