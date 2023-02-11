Seventy Two Hours To Evacuate

Follow the links, The only winners are going to be the NWO enemy elite!
1 - https://warnews247.gr/kynigioukranon-epistraton-stous-dromous-tous-pagidevoun-kai-mesa-sta-katafygia/ 2 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZRtV6Rci0A8 - chasing conscripts
3 - https://warnews247.gr/i-rosia-proeidopoiei-ti-vretania-gia-anexelegktes-kai-pagkosmies-synepeies-an-paradosei-
machitika-stin-oukrania/
4 - https://warnews247.gr/amerikanos-syntagmatarchis-stis-400-000-andres-oi-apoleies-tis-oukranias-oi-rosoi-
echoun-stisei-megales-kreatomichanes-se-polla-metopa/
5 - https://warnews247.gr/proti-epithesi-ton-oukranon-me-chimiko-oplo-asfyktikos-thanatos-gia-rosous-stratiotes-deite-
vinteo/
6 - https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-russia-malofeyev-transfer/32255371.html#:~:text=The%20assets%20were%20seized%20
after,Ukrainian%20Prosecutor%2DGeneral%20Andriy%20Kostin
7 - https://tass.com/russia/1571481
8 - https://tass.com/politics/1570079
9 - https://tass.com/defense/1573453
10 - https://warnews247.gr/apantisi-rosias-stis-apokalypseis-s-chers-an-oi-diapragmatefseis-apotychoun-o-v-poutin-
tha-dosei-prothesmia-72-ores-prin-tin-chrisi-pyrinikon-oplon/
9 - https://www.forumarmstrade.org/ukrainearms.html
10 - https://tass.com/defense/1573453
MUSIC
Angel's Dream - Aakash Gandhi
Meditation Impromptu 1 - Kevin Macleod
Meditation Impromptu 01 by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100163
Artist: http://incompetech.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.