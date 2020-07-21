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Matthew Hurtado: Is Your Natural Supplement Company Designed to Help You? July 28, 2015
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27 views • July 21, 2020
Alexandra Meadors meets up again with Matthew Hurtado to discuss all sorts of things regarding health, including the sudden death of 10 doctors across the United States who all may have been associated somehow with the breakthrough discovery of GcMAF. Matthew discusses his experience as a store owner and entrepreneur within the natural supplement industry, and what sorts of products are being sold on the shelves. They also discuss the impediments to the holistic healthcare industry, where government agencies are now trying to classify magnesium, calcium and potassium as drugs when in liquid form or anything that is claiming to "help" issues and symptoms.
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