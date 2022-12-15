America Overrun

The Invasion At Our Southern Border Is Willful

* The [Bidan] administration’s refusal to use its authority to stop illegal ‘immigration’ is the most egregious abuse of power in our lifetime.

* The left’s hidden ball trick on the border.

* The left wants a new America stripped of tradition.

* Allowing them to enter at the border is too inefficient for [Bidan].

* Dems turn their backs on victims of illegal crime.

* RINOs: open-borders Republicans want to resurrect amnesty.

* Patriots wish to uphold American destiny, not amnesty.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





The Ingraham Angle | 14 December 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6317253400112

