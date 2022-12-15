America Overrun

The Invasion At Our Southern Border Is Willful
* The [Bidan] administration’s refusal to use its authority to stop illegal ‘immigration’ is the most egregious abuse of power in our lifetime.
* The left’s hidden ball trick on the border.
* The left wants a new America stripped of tradition.
* Allowing them to enter at the border is too inefficient for [Bidan].
* Dems turn their backs on victims of illegal crime.
* RINOs: open-borders Republicans want to resurrect amnesty.
* Patriots wish to uphold American destiny, not amnesty.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 14 December 2022
