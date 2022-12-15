Create New Account
America Overrun
52 views
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published 17 hours ago |

The Invasion At Our Southern Border Is Willful

* The [Bidan] administration’s refusal to use its authority to stop illegal ‘immigration’ is the most egregious abuse of power in our lifetime.

* The left’s hidden ball trick on the border.

* The left wants a new America stripped of tradition.

* Allowing them to enter at the border is too inefficient for [Bidan].

* Dems turn their backs on victims of illegal crime.

* RINOs: open-borders Republicans want to resurrect amnesty.

* Patriots wish to uphold American destiny, not amnesty.

The full version of this segment is linked below.


The Ingraham Angle | 14 December 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6317253400112

Keywords
human traffickinglaura ingrahamborder crisisjoe bidensouthern borderchild traffickinggavin newsomabuse of powersex traffickingkidnappingamnestybroken borderillegal alienimmigration frauddrug cartelopen bordersmugglingborder battleborder invasiongreat replacementdrug traffickingborder crossingborder surgeborder breakdown

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
