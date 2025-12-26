BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
14 Months in El Salvador vs Canada: What Changed Our Lives
Hagenaars Family
Hagenaars Family
11 followers
0
19 views • 24 hours ago

Buenas tardes mis amigos y bendiciones para todos ustedes!

 I’m Charity Hagenaars, and after 14 months of living in El Salvador, I’m sharing the full truth about what life here really costs — not just in money, but in freedom, family, and values.

In today’s video, we’re doing a complete Cost of Living Reality Check: Canada vs El Salvador. From housing and groceries to healthcare and safety, I’ll show you what it’s actually like to raise a family in both countries — and why we believe El Salvador offers something Canada has lost.

We’ll cover:

 🏠 Rent and property prices in both countries

 🛒 Grocery and utility costs with real numbers

 🚗 Transportation and healthcare expenses

 💻 Internet and mobile plan differences

 👨‍👩‍👧 Family, culture, and moral values

 🇸🇻 How El Salvador’s freedom and faith compare to modern Canada

If you’ve ever wondered whether you could live better — or freer — outside of Canada, this is the video you need to watch.

🎬 CLOSING LINE

“No country is perfect — but if your country no longer aligns with your morals and values, it’s time to find one that does. We found ours here in El Salvador.” 🇸🇻

👉 Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and join our membership if you want to support our mission to share the truth about life, faith, and freedom in El Salvador.


📍 LOCATION

El Salvador 🇸🇻 (filmed in Lourdes, La Libertad Department)


💰 CURRENCY

All costs are shown in both USD and CAD for accurate comparison.


👨‍👩‍👧 FAMILY CONTEXT

Family of 5 who relocated from Canada to El Salvador seeking safety, freedom, and better values for raising children.


⏳ TIMELINE

14 months living full-time in El Salvador (post-move reflection).


🔑 KEY TAKEAWAYS

El Salvador’s housing and utility costs are less than half of Canada’s

Healthcare and insurance are more affordable and accessible

Families in El Salvador live with stronger Christian values

Safety and peace of mind are higher than media reports suggest

Canada’s rising taxes, moral decay, and loss of freedom are pushing families away

El Salvador offers freedom, opportunity, and real community


🎯 RELATED VIDEOS

“We Got Residency in a Third-World Country” https://youtu.be/QaPPyE-q1WA


“Everyone Warned Us Not To Put Our Kids in a Public School in El Salvador” https://youtu.be/vi1iaLho5Xc

“1 Year in El Salvador | The Truth You Won’t Hear | Our Family Unfiltered Journey & Life Abroad” https://youtu.be/tuYkJC0YjuE


🙋‍♀️ About This Channel:

Welcome to the Hagenaars Family channel! We’re a Canadian family living full-time in El Salvador — exploring the real side of expat life, culture, and community. Our videos share the highs, lows, and lessons of starting over abroad.


✅ Calls to Action

📌 Like this video if you learned something

 📌 Subscribe for weekly El Salvador content

 📌 Comment: Is your country getting better… or worse?

 📌 Share this with someone afraid of the headlines

📧 Join our Expat AMA Group:

 Email us at [email protected] with your WhatsApp number to join our private group of expats and locals sharing insights about living in El Salvador.

🔗 Join Our Monday Night Call! (7 PM El Salvador Time)

 Join our weekly Monday Night Call to discuss relocation and life in El Salvador

🕖 When: Mondays, 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM (El Salvador Time)

 📲 Join our WhatsApp Group email us at [email protected]

 💻 Join the call: https://meet.google.com/phr-fiam-pzw

See you there!

🔗 Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/@HagenaarsFamily/featured?sub_confirmation=1

 ❤️ Like + Comment to support the channel and help others discover real stories about life in El Salvador.


✅ Social Media Links

📌 Website: www.hagenaars.com

 ✉️ Email: [email protected]

 📘 Facebook: facebook.com/charitygallenhagenaars

 🐦 Twitter/X: https://x.com/HagenaarsFamily

 📸 Instagram: www.instagram.com/charity_gallen_hagenaars

 📺 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HagenaarsFamily

 📲 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CharityHagenaars

 ☀️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/HFamily


🔍 RELATED KEYWORDS

Canada vs El Salvador, Cost of Living El Salvador, Life in El Salvador, Move to El Salvador, El Salvador Freedom, Living in El Salvador 2025, Retiring in El Salvador, Expat Life El Salvador, Bukele El Salvador, El Salvador Safety, El Salvador Real Estate, El Salvador Housing, Canadian Family in El Salvador, Moving Abroad from Canada, Life after Canada, Central America Living Costs, El Salvador Bitcoin Country, Why we moved to El Salvador, Freedom in El Salvador, Cost of Living Comparison


📈 TRENDING HASHTAGS

#ElSalvador #CanadaVsElSalvador #CostOfLiving #LifeInElSalvador #MovingToElSalvador #Freedom #ExpatLife #Bukele #LivingAbroad #FamilyFreedom

Keywords
president bukelemoving to el salvadorretiring in el salvadorcost of living el salvadorexpat life el salvadorlife in el salvadorwhy we moved to el salvadorel salvador safetycanada vs el salvadoreducation in el salvadorel salvador healthcareel salvador freedombukele el salvadorel salvador cost of living 2025bitcoin countryel salvador real estatecanadian family in el salvadorliving in el salvador 2025el salvador housingcanada cost of living 2025public schools el salvadorcrime in el salvadormove abroad 2025life after
Chapters

00:00– Emotional Hook

00:30– Bilingual Welcome / Channel Intro

01:00– Housing Comparison

02:10– Groceries,

03:25- Utilities

04:43- Transportation

06:09– Health Insurance

06:46- Property Taxes

07:33– Banking Differences

10:10- Shopping

11:35– Work Culture

14:13- Internet, Cellphones and technology

15:30- Family & Education

16:14– Safety

16:54– Making Friends

17:25- Children's POV

17:39- Healthcare changes

19:37- Cultural

20:16- Family Values

20:59- Government

21:49- Social norms

23:01– Final Verdict: Canada vs El Salvador

23:59- What do we miss

