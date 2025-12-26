14 Months in El Salvador vs Canada: What Changed Our Lives

Buenas tardes mis amigos y bendiciones para todos ustedes!

I’m Charity Hagenaars, and after 14 months of living in El Salvador, I’m sharing the full truth about what life here really costs — not just in money, but in freedom, family, and values.

In today’s video, we’re doing a complete Cost of Living Reality Check: Canada vs El Salvador. From housing and groceries to healthcare and safety, I’ll show you what it’s actually like to raise a family in both countries — and why we believe El Salvador offers something Canada has lost.

We’ll cover:

🏠 Rent and property prices in both countries

🛒 Grocery and utility costs with real numbers

🚗 Transportation and healthcare expenses

💻 Internet and mobile plan differences

👨‍👩‍👧 Family, culture, and moral values

🇸🇻 How El Salvador’s freedom and faith compare to modern Canada

If you’ve ever wondered whether you could live better — or freer — outside of Canada, this is the video you need to watch.

🎬 CLOSING LINE

“No country is perfect — but if your country no longer aligns with your morals and values, it’s time to find one that does. We found ours here in El Salvador.” 🇸🇻

👉 Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and join our membership if you want to support our mission to share the truth about life, faith, and freedom in El Salvador.





📍 LOCATION

El Salvador 🇸🇻 (filmed in Lourdes, La Libertad Department)





💰 CURRENCY

All costs are shown in both USD and CAD for accurate comparison.





👨‍👩‍👧 FAMILY CONTEXT

Family of 5 who relocated from Canada to El Salvador seeking safety, freedom, and better values for raising children.





⏳ TIMELINE

14 months living full-time in El Salvador (post-move reflection).





🔑 KEY TAKEAWAYS

El Salvador’s housing and utility costs are less than half of Canada’s

Healthcare and insurance are more affordable and accessible

Families in El Salvador live with stronger Christian values

Safety and peace of mind are higher than media reports suggest

Canada’s rising taxes, moral decay, and loss of freedom are pushing families away

El Salvador offers freedom, opportunity, and real community





🙋‍♀️ About This Channel:

Welcome to the Hagenaars Family channel! We’re a Canadian family living full-time in El Salvador — exploring the real side of expat life, culture, and community. Our videos share the highs, lows, and lessons of starting over abroad.





