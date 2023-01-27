Create New Account
President Trump Will Build a New Missile Defense Shield 1/27/23
On January 27th, 2023, President Donald J. Trump released another video in a series of videos for Restoring Public Safety.

We must be able to defend our homeland, our allies, and our military assets around the world from the threat of hypersonic missiles, no matter where they are launched from. Just as President Trump rebuilt our military, President Trump will build a state-of-the-art next-generation missile defense shield to defend America from missile attack.

