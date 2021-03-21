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Stop labelling us speech - Worldwide Freedom Protest 20.03.21
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30 views • March 21, 2021
After some of the chanting a woman speak on the megaphone about something we can all relate to. We have all been called conspiracy theorists, anti vaxxers, tin foil hat wearers and a whole host of other names intended to discredit both us and our position.
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