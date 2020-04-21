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The Richie Allen Show - Tuesday April 21st 2020
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31 views • April 22, 2020
Richie is joined by Dr. Sherri Tenpenny MD and Dr. Judy Mikovits PhD.
In this extraordinary show, Dr. Tenpenny and Dr. Mikovits challenge the official narrative around coronavirus, and ask some very serious questions about the legitimacy of the advice Dr. Anthony Fauci has given US President Donald Trump. They discuss the testing, the lockdown measures, the World Health organisation and its funding, The Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation and the agenda to introduce global vaccine mandating. For more on Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, go to www.vaxxter.com and for Dr. Judy Mikovits, visit www.plaguethebook.com
Support The Richie Allen Show by donating at www.richieallen.co.uk
Richie has been producing and presenting television and radio programs for the best part of twenty years. The Richie Allen Show airs Monday - Thursday at 5 PM GMT and at 11 AM UK Time each Sunday.
In this extraordinary show, Dr. Tenpenny and Dr. Mikovits challenge the official narrative around coronavirus, and ask some very serious questions about the legitimacy of the advice Dr. Anthony Fauci has given US President Donald Trump. They discuss the testing, the lockdown measures, the World Health organisation and its funding, The Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation and the agenda to introduce global vaccine mandating. For more on Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, go to www.vaxxter.com and for Dr. Judy Mikovits, visit www.plaguethebook.com
Support The Richie Allen Show by donating at www.richieallen.co.uk
Richie has been producing and presenting television and radio programs for the best part of twenty years. The Richie Allen Show airs Monday - Thursday at 5 PM GMT and at 11 AM UK Time each Sunday.
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