⚡️ Russian Defense Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation - 1400, January 22, 2023

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (22 January 2023)





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





💥 In Kupyansk direction, Ground-Assault and Army Aviation, as well as the artillery of the Western Military District have neutralised the concentrations of manpower of the units from 14th and 92nd mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Dvurechnaya, Gryanikovka (Kharkov region), Novosyolovskoye, and northern outskirts of Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).





◽️ Over 50 Ukrainian personnel, 1 motor vehicle, and 1 pickup have been eliminated.





💥 In Krasny Liman direction, the strikes launched by Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, as well as the artillery of the Central Military District and Airborne Troops have resulted in the neutralisation of the units from 92nd Mechanised Brigade of the AFU near Stelmakhovka, 95th, 80th airborne assault brigades of the AFU, and 125th Territorial Defence Brigade near Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), Serebryanskoye forestry, and Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ Over 80 Ukrainian personnel, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 5 armoured fighting vehicles, and 1 pickup have been eliminated.





◽️ 2 U.S.-manufactured counterbattery warfare radars (AN/TPQ and AN/TPQ-37) have been destroyed near Vishnyovoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).





💥 In Donetsk direction, units of the Southern Military District, and volunteers from assault detachments continued their successful offensive operation, and neutralised the AFU units near Razdolovka, Blagodatnoye, Krasnopolye, and Severnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ 1 AFU ordnance depot has been destroyed near Antonovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ Over 80 Ukrainian personnel, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 motor vehicles, and 1 D-30 howitzer have been eliminated.





💥 In Zaporozhye direction, offensive operations conducted by the units of the Eastern Military District have resulted in taking more advantageous lines and positions.





◽️ Up to 85 Ukrainian personnel, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 1 pickup, 2 D-20 howitzers have been eliminated near Stepnogorsk (Zaporozhye region), and Prechistovka (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as 1 D-30 howitzer near Preobrazhenka (Zaporozhye region).





◽️ 1 AFU ordnance depot has been destroyed near Malinovka (Zaporozhye region).





💥 In Kherson direction, 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-36 counterbattery warfare radar has been destroyed near Sadovoye (Kherson region).





💥 Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised the command post of 128th Mountain Assault Brigade of the AFU near Lezhino (Zaporozhye region), as well as 74 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 119 areas.





💥 Russian air defence facilities have shot down 1 Su-25 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Antonovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ 9 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed near Zmiyevka, Vladimirovka, Krasnorechenskoye, Yagodnoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Urozhaynoye, Novomayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye region), and Ochakovskoye (Kherson region).





◽️ 2 rocket-propelled projectiles launched by U.S.-manufactured HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems have been shot down near Rabotino and Molochansk (Zaporozhye region).





◽️ 1 U.S.-manufactured HARM anti-radiation missile has been intercepted near Stepnogorsk (Zaporozhye region).





📊 In total, 376 airplanes and 203 helicopters, 2,931 unmanned aerial vehicles, 401 air defence missile systems, 7,601 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 985 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,887 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 8,144 special military motor vehicles have been since the beginning of the special military operation.