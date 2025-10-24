BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Master of Weapon (1991, Mega Drive)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
7 followers
1 view • 2 days ago

Master of Weapon (マスターオブウエポン) is a vertically scrolling shoot-'em-up originally developed by taito for the arcades. It was ported to the Mega Drive/Genesis by KID and published by Taito. The  Mega Drive/Genesis version was only released in Japan.

After nuclear war has devastated Earth, the survivors build a supercomputer called God System in their attempt restore Earth. Unfornately, an entity called "N" takes control of it and uses it to build machines and attack mankind. The survivors create an artificial human called Yukiwo, built to harness perfect dexterity and strength, as well as a super-powered jet for him to pilot in order to reclaim Earth from "N."

Keywords
kidsega genesisshootemuptaitomega drive
