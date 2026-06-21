THE IRAN WAR OF 2026 AND ITS LONG-TERM SHOCKS IN THE GLOBAL ECONOMY

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz in 2026 represents a critical complex shock in the global economy in the years to come [see the full research in this article]. The reason of this is because trough that chokepoint passes around 26% of global oil, over 60% of global LNG and a huge amount of fertilizers and petrochemicals for the global economy. After the Israel/Palestine War at the end of 2023, I explained that there will be a nearby probability of a US military confrontation against Iran and also the possibility of a full closure of the Strait of Hormuz (watch minute 7 on that). Later in the middle of 2025, there was the 12-Day Proxy-War, and then, in February 28th of 2026, the real military confrontation against Iran begun with the US/Israel controversial Epic Fury Operation. The war against Iran was announced 25 years ago after 9/11 Attacks, when General Wesley Clark disclosed the DoD’s “7 Arab countries in 5 Years” attack plan.

The First Oil Crisis back in 1973 produced massive chaos in the global economy at that time. It was just an Oil Embargo from the OPEC to the Western economies that supported Israel in the Yom Kippur War of 1973. The oil embargo (asymmetrical oil supply reduction and increases of oil prices) lasted less than 6 months, and produced high inflation in the global economy during the next decade and severe contractive monetary policies worldwide. Today’s situation is worse than that, due that it is not only a situation similar to an oil embargo, but we must add the distortions of the full closure of the Strait of Hormuz for 4 months in a row and counting [at the moment of this recording], plus long-term physical energy infrastructure damage in Arab countries. That situation is producing massive economic crisis in Asian economies due to their high dependence on Middle East fertilizers and energy resources. That will send shock waves to Eastern Europe and LATAM and finally to first-world countries.

Iran Regime has been targeted by US since many decades ago, first by an Economic Hit Man strategy (from massive economic sanctions in 1979, economic embargoes and reserve asset confiscation to an extreme hyper-devaluation in 2026) and finally by a military intervention and massive bombing of Iran’s energy infrastructure and civilian population. As a retaliation, Iran targeted several industrial complexes and energy infrastructure facilities in Rass Laffan, Messaied, Al Jubayl, amongst others. Since 1980’s Iran has the control of the naval and military base in Bandar Abass, and now Iran is using that strategic geographical position to fully control the Strait of Hormuz. In the context of a long-term war, there is a possibility of a partial or a full closure of another important international sea chokepoints such as Malacca Strait, Taiwan Strait, Suez Canal, Bab Al-Mandab Strait. That will drive to the permanent use of alternative sea-trade routes such as The Cape of Good Hope-Europe, that are more expensive, more insecure, have higher fees, insurances, and fuel costs. That condition creates more scarcity and semi-permanent global structural inflation in the middle run. If the global energy crisis goes bust, the global inflation rise up sharply, the interest rate increases [if that is the strategy] and the US debt collapses, then the possibility of a Covid Lockdowns 2.0 is much closer, but this time due to lockdowns produced by an Energy Emergency that will shifts very fast into an economic emergency and that could drive into a South East Asian Financial Crisis 2.0 scenario, European Debt Crisis 2.0, global Arab Spring 3.0, regional Holodomor, and those scenarios could drive the global economy into a Great Recession 2.0-type scenario.

UAE is the only Arab economy that has an oil pipeline outside the Strait of Hormuz (Hashban-Fujairah). And Saudi Arabia has the Petroline, straightforward to the Red Sea. Kargh Island is the oil-chokpoint of the chokpoints for Iran, and US is not going to bomb that place, simply because US needs that oil. So in the case of a long-term war, UAE and Saudi Arabia will have some advantages over the other Arab countries.

In any case, the war in the Middle East will produce long term inflation, and that will stress the monetary policy of almost all national central banks. The Fiat-USD is highly unstable, if the FED rises the interest rate to control the inflation (Volker Movement) creates global debt collapse and massive economic chaos worldwide, and if the FED reduces the interest rate to ZLB or even NIRP (Bernanke Movement) creates a more unsustainable Everything Bubble following by an Economic Repression and massive hyperinflation. In any case, at the end, that will create economic recession, bank failures, asymmetrical Bail-Outs/Bail–Ins, the collapse of the USD and the partial or total Great Taken.

Finally, there is a short discussion about the impacts of the war in the trend of the exchange rate in Colombia (TRM) using Mathematical Technical Analysis.