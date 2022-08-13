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never plead guilty, know the law, a reasonable doubt
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102 views • August 13, 2022
never plead guilty, know the law, a reasonable doubt.
2 Thessalonians 2:3 |
Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition;
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