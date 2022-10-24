10-24-2022 Dark to Light...The moment we've been waiting for?

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Episode 100
So much is escalating, no matter which issue you look at. None more concerning that the escalating war. We learned so much from the drops, we have been anticipating a scare event for many years. Future proves past, is this the moment we've been waiting for?
Watch the SGT report I mentioned here:
https://rumble.com/v1phvte-the-gallows-await-them-todd-callender-and-james-tracy.html
Watch the Mike Adams situation update I mentioned here:
https://beforeitsnews.com/war-and-conflict/2022/10/situation-update-oct-24-2022-dirty-bomb-false-flag-event-to-ignite-world-war-with-russia-mike-adams-must-video-2476428.html