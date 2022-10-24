Create New Account
10-24-2022 Dark to Light...The moment we've been waiting for?
The British American Patriot
Published a month ago

Episode 100


So much is escalating, no matter which issue you look at. None more concerning that the escalating war. We learned so much from the drops, we have been anticipating a scare event for many years. Future proves past, is this the moment we've been waiting for?


Watch the SGT report I mentioned here:

https://rumble.com/v1phvte-the-gallows-await-them-todd-callender-and-james-tracy.html


Watch the Mike Adams situation update I mentioned here:

https://beforeitsnews.com/war-and-conflict/2022/10/situation-update-oct-24-2022-dirty-bomb-false-flag-event-to-ignite-world-war-with-russia-mike-adams-must-video-2476428.html

