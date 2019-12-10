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FHWG Dan Fishman - Executive Director Libertarian Party - America is ready for this Third Political Party!
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2 views • December 10, 2019
Dan explains how in today's position and opposition environment the two main parties are stuck and only a viable third party can move America forward. The Libertarian Party has been working diligently to be the alternative America is looking for and 2020 will be a pivotal year.
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