The Biggest Lie in the Pandemic is the FDA's Warning on hydroxychloroquine

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https://gnews.org/articles/503181
Summary：10/28/2022 Suppressing hydroxychloroquine is the biggest lie that this was the crux of the pandemic in the first place. Had this medication been used at the outset of this pandemic, it would have saved hundreds of 1000s of lives that were needlessly lost. And had we been able to treat this disease adequately， the necessity of vaccines would not nearly have been as important and maybe not important at all.