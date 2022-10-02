Create New Account
The Rise of the Digital Beast.
Stand Up for Truth
Published 2 months ago

Do you want to live in a country where Digital ID is a prerequisite for access to essential private and public services? Do you want your


physical and financial behaviors to be tracked by governments and corporations? Do you want the government to be able to freeze your bank accounts at the flick of a switch?

Canadians must participate in the conversation about how Canadian governments and businesses ought to use Digital ID. The first step is to become informed about Digital ID and the Charter.

Brought to you by The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms.
www.jccf.ca
Remember when the police patrolled the shops and restaurants to check you had your digital pass, those days are coming back. You need to ditch your smartphone and opt out of all this digital bullshit.

Keywords
tyrannyfascistcoercion

