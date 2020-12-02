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Απάντηση ζωής, στα συντρίμμια των Ισραηλινών βομβαρδισμών
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11 views • December 02, 2020
Στα συντρίμμια του βομβαρδισμένου από το Ισραήλ πολιτιστικού κέντρου, νεαροί Παλαιστίνιοι δίνουν τη δική τους απάντηση στο μίσος, τον ρατσισμό και την συστηματική γενοκτονία που υφίστανται από το σιωνιστικό μόρφωμα.
Απάντηση ζωής, ελπίδας και αγώνα μέχρι την τελική νίκη.
Πηγή του βίντεο: https://www.facebook.com/younes.arar/videos/10157707416845760/
Απάντηση ζωής, ελπίδας και αγώνα μέχρι την τελική νίκη.
Πηγή του βίντεο: https://www.facebook.com/younes.arar/videos/10157707416845760/
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