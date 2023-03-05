Allow God’s love to settle into your life.

1Thess lesson 58. God’s love is a true healing love that can reconcile even the worse circumstances. Hosea was called to bring his wife Gomer out of prostitution and apply God’s love to her. Only God’s love has this supernatural ability.
