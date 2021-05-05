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World Wide Rally for Freedom Honolulu with Dennis Prager - May 15, 2021
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10 views • May 05, 2021
There will be a World Wide Demonstration for FREEDOM in countries all over the world on May 15, 2021. Honolulu, Hawaii joins the World Wide Demonstration with well known radio talk show host, author and film maker Dennis Prager. Come join us as we march from Kapiolani Park to Ala Moana Beach Park at 9:30am.
One day. Everyone together. Marching starts at 10am sharp from Kapiolani Park to Ala Moana Beach Park. Starting on the corner of Kalakaua and Kapahulu in front of the zoo. To a festival at Ala Moana Beach Park from 11am to 2pm. Music, speakers, family, snacks, fun.
https://alohafreedomcoalition.org
https://T.me/worldwidedemonstration
#WeWillALLbeThere #Honolulu #Freedom
Music: Epic Dramatic Trailer - AShamaluevMusic.
Music Link: https://ashamaluevmusic.fanlink.to/dSpb
One day. Everyone together. Marching starts at 10am sharp from Kapiolani Park to Ala Moana Beach Park. Starting on the corner of Kalakaua and Kapahulu in front of the zoo. To a festival at Ala Moana Beach Park from 11am to 2pm. Music, speakers, family, snacks, fun.
https://alohafreedomcoalition.org
https://T.me/worldwidedemonstration
#WeWillALLbeThere #Honolulu #Freedom
Music: Epic Dramatic Trailer - AShamaluevMusic.
Music Link: https://ashamaluevmusic.fanlink.to/dSpb
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