This Is the Fate of All Things That Go in the Ocean

Have you ever wondered what happens to things when they sink to the bottom of the ocean?
In this video, Dr. Michael Gonsior, a tenured associate professor at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, discusses the common fate of all organisms that sink into the ocean. 👇
According to Dr. Gonsior, any organism – whether it be a fish or a French fry – that drops into the ocean will be DEGRADED and turned into carbon dioxide and minerals by the microorganisms living in the ocean. 🦠Want to learn more about Dr. Gonsior and his research? Click here now!
