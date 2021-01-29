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UK Column News - 29th January 2021 (MIRRORED)
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UK Column News - 29th January 2021 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/6FSuzIcxDKI
Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
00:24 - COVID 19 Propaganda Gone Wild And Vaccine Variant Insanity
Sources:
**********
Novavax Claims: - https://bit.ly/3cnyKsg
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/JKSL1
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/YR2kL
BBC Newsnight Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/BBCNewsnight/status/1352763121044221952
10:18 - EU Narrative To Create False Scarcity and the Illusion of Demand
Sources:
**********
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/g2KIV
12:16 - Adverse Reactions To Vaccines? No One Knows.
Sources:
***********
Pemberley Care Home: - https://bit.ly/2NHqoRH
13:54 - Forced Vaccination Via Corporate Policy
Sources:
**********
Wed UK Column: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-news-29th-january-2021
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/ESu1k
16:26 - The Great Reset Fun At Davos
Sources:
**********
WP Article: - https://archive.is/PahMM
Vladimir Putin Statement: - https://bit.ly/3t70qaG
24:44 - Social Media Giants Competing With States
Sources:
**********
21stCentury Article 2011: -
https://21stcenturywire.com/2011/01/31/facebook-dollars-on-the-horizon/
28:31 - Nicole Schwab Promotes The Family Business Interest In Carbon Markets
Sources:
*********
Nicole Schwab Profile: - https://bit.ly/3t2NJhb
WEF Carbon Market Discussion: - https://bit.ly/3r2qLoy
33:15 - Financial Shell Game Driving the Climate Change Agenda by Destroying Third World Development
Sources:
***********
Barbara Woodward Statement: - https://bit.ly/3t7Y3o0
JTF Roadmap: - https://bit.ly/3pwB1VJ
Blackrock UK Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/BlackRock_UK/status/1354053549764784131
41:14 - The Great Reopening
Sources:
**********
The Great Reopening Video: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KZcL1_6HHQE
The Great Reopening Telegram Channel: - (1) - https://t.me/THEGREATREOPENING (2) - https://t.me/THEGREATREOPENINGUK
The Great Reopening On Twitter: - https://twitter.com/THEGREATREOPEN1
FACEBOOK GROUP: -
PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR THE 5 LINKS RE GREAT REOPENING BELOW
https://www.facebook.com/groups/44942
PAGE: - https://www.facebook.com/The-GREAT-Re
INSTAGRAM: -
https://www.instagram.com/thegreatreo/
YOUTUBE: - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsw-
COLDCAST: - https://coldcast.org/groups/Thegreatr
43:40 - Birdwatch Rolls Out More Social Media Censorship
Sources:
**********
21stCenturyWire Article: -
https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/01/28/twitters-birdwatch-community-fact-checking-feature-is-crowdsourcing-censorship/
Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/2MfJoqb
51:37 - Brexit Chaos By Design
Sources:
*********
BBC Article: - https://bit.ly/3t9JMXO
55:43 - Financial Shell Game Faces A Challenge From The Public
Sources:
**********
Benoit Coere Statement BIS Innovation Hub: - https://bit.ly/3aeaDJR
ABC News Article: - https://bit.ly/3pu7ImI
Twitter Announcement Robinhood: -
https://twitter.com/i/events/1354872291872526336
Reuters Article: - https://reut.rs/3px9Fyz
Yahoo Article: - https://yhoo.it/3cnEFgE
Busines Insider Article: - https://bit.ly/3cnu3hO
ABC News Article: - https://abcn.ws/39rLLPy
01:09:00 - The MSM Admits The So Called Storming of Capitol Hill Was A Set Up An Other Co-intel-pro Operations
Sources:
**********
The Hill Article: - https://bit.ly/3taYFJI
Reuters Article: - https://reut.rs/3pzQMes
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/6FSuzIcxDKI
Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
00:24 - COVID 19 Propaganda Gone Wild And Vaccine Variant Insanity
Sources:
**********
Novavax Claims: - https://bit.ly/3cnyKsg
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/JKSL1
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/YR2kL
BBC Newsnight Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/BBCNewsnight/status/1352763121044221952
10:18 - EU Narrative To Create False Scarcity and the Illusion of Demand
Sources:
**********
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/g2KIV
12:16 - Adverse Reactions To Vaccines? No One Knows.
Sources:
***********
Pemberley Care Home: - https://bit.ly/2NHqoRH
13:54 - Forced Vaccination Via Corporate Policy
Sources:
**********
Wed UK Column: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-news-29th-january-2021
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/ESu1k
16:26 - The Great Reset Fun At Davos
Sources:
**********
WP Article: - https://archive.is/PahMM
Vladimir Putin Statement: - https://bit.ly/3t70qaG
24:44 - Social Media Giants Competing With States
Sources:
**********
21stCentury Article 2011: -
https://21stcenturywire.com/2011/01/31/facebook-dollars-on-the-horizon/
28:31 - Nicole Schwab Promotes The Family Business Interest In Carbon Markets
Sources:
*********
Nicole Schwab Profile: - https://bit.ly/3t2NJhb
WEF Carbon Market Discussion: - https://bit.ly/3r2qLoy
33:15 - Financial Shell Game Driving the Climate Change Agenda by Destroying Third World Development
Sources:
***********
Barbara Woodward Statement: - https://bit.ly/3t7Y3o0
JTF Roadmap: - https://bit.ly/3pwB1VJ
Blackrock UK Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/BlackRock_UK/status/1354053549764784131
41:14 - The Great Reopening
Sources:
**********
The Great Reopening Video: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KZcL1_6HHQE
The Great Reopening Telegram Channel: - (1) - https://t.me/THEGREATREOPENING (2) - https://t.me/THEGREATREOPENINGUK
The Great Reopening On Twitter: - https://twitter.com/THEGREATREOPEN1
FACEBOOK GROUP: -
PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR THE 5 LINKS RE GREAT REOPENING BELOW
https://www.facebook.com/groups/44942
PAGE: - https://www.facebook.com/The-GREAT-Re
INSTAGRAM: -
https://www.instagram.com/thegreatreo/
YOUTUBE: - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsw-
COLDCAST: - https://coldcast.org/groups/Thegreatr
43:40 - Birdwatch Rolls Out More Social Media Censorship
Sources:
**********
21stCenturyWire Article: -
https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/01/28/twitters-birdwatch-community-fact-checking-feature-is-crowdsourcing-censorship/
Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/2MfJoqb
51:37 - Brexit Chaos By Design
Sources:
*********
BBC Article: - https://bit.ly/3t9JMXO
55:43 - Financial Shell Game Faces A Challenge From The Public
Sources:
**********
Benoit Coere Statement BIS Innovation Hub: - https://bit.ly/3aeaDJR
ABC News Article: - https://bit.ly/3pu7ImI
Twitter Announcement Robinhood: -
https://twitter.com/i/events/1354872291872526336
Reuters Article: - https://reut.rs/3px9Fyz
Yahoo Article: - https://yhoo.it/3cnEFgE
Busines Insider Article: - https://bit.ly/3cnu3hO
ABC News Article: - https://abcn.ws/39rLLPy
01:09:00 - The MSM Admits The So Called Storming of Capitol Hill Was A Set Up An Other Co-intel-pro Operations
Sources:
**********
The Hill Article: - https://bit.ly/3taYFJI
Reuters Article: - https://reut.rs/3pzQMes
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