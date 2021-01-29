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UK Column News - 29th January 2021 (MIRRORED)
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UK Column News - 29th January 2021 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/6FSuzIcxDKI

Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.

00:24 - COVID 19 Propaganda Gone Wild And Vaccine Variant Insanity

Sources:
**********

Novavax Claims: - https://bit.ly/3cnyKsg

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/JKSL1

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/YR2kL

BBC Newsnight Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/BBCNewsnight/status/1352763121044221952





10:18 - EU Narrative To Create False Scarcity and the Illusion of Demand

Sources:
**********

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/g2KIV




12:16 - Adverse Reactions To Vaccines? No One Knows.

Sources:
***********

Pemberley Care Home: - https://bit.ly/2NHqoRH






13:54 - Forced Vaccination Via Corporate Policy

Sources:
**********

Wed UK Column: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-news-29th-january-2021

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/ESu1k





16:26 - The Great Reset Fun At Davos

Sources:
**********

WP Article: - https://archive.is/PahMM

Vladimir Putin Statement: - https://bit.ly/3t70qaG




24:44 - Social Media Giants Competing With States

Sources:
**********

21stCentury Article 2011: -
https://21stcenturywire.com/2011/01/31/facebook-dollars-on-the-horizon/




28:31 - Nicole Schwab Promotes The Family Business Interest In Carbon Markets

Sources:
*********

Nicole Schwab Profile: - https://bit.ly/3t2NJhb

WEF Carbon Market Discussion: - https://bit.ly/3r2qLoy




33:15 - Financial Shell Game Driving the Climate Change Agenda by Destroying Third World Development

Sources:
***********

Barbara Woodward Statement: - https://bit.ly/3t7Y3o0

JTF Roadmap: - https://bit.ly/3pwB1VJ

Blackrock UK Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/BlackRock_UK/status/1354053549764784131




41:14 - The Great Reopening

Sources:
**********

The Great Reopening Video: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KZcL1_6HHQE

The Great Reopening Telegram Channel: - (1) - https://t.me/THEGREATREOPENING (2) - https://t.me/THEGREATREOPENINGUK

The Great Reopening On Twitter: - https://twitter.com/THEGREATREOPEN1

FACEBOOK GROUP: -
PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR THE 5 LINKS RE GREAT REOPENING BELOW
https://www.facebook.com/groups/44942

PAGE: - https://www.facebook.com/The-GREAT-Re

INSTAGRAM: -
https://www.instagram.com/thegreatreo/

YOUTUBE: - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsw-

COLDCAST: - https://coldcast.org/groups/Thegreatr




43:40 - Birdwatch Rolls Out More Social Media Censorship

Sources:
**********

21stCenturyWire Article: -
https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/01/28/twitters-birdwatch-community-fact-checking-feature-is-crowdsourcing-censorship/

Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/2MfJoqb





51:37 - Brexit Chaos By Design

Sources:
*********

BBC Article: - https://bit.ly/3t9JMXO




55:43 - Financial Shell Game Faces A Challenge From The Public

Sources:
**********

Benoit Coere Statement BIS Innovation Hub: - https://bit.ly/3aeaDJR

ABC News Article: - https://bit.ly/3pu7ImI

Twitter Announcement Robinhood: -
https://twitter.com/i/events/1354872291872526336

Reuters Article: - https://reut.rs/3px9Fyz

Yahoo Article: - https://yhoo.it/3cnEFgE

Busines Insider Article: - https://bit.ly/3cnu3hO

ABC News Article: - https://abcn.ws/39rLLPy





01:09:00 - The MSM Admits The So Called Storming of Capitol Hill Was A Set Up An Other Co-intel-pro Operations

Sources:
**********

The Hill Article: - https://bit.ly/3taYFJI

Reuters Article: - https://reut.rs/3pzQMes
Keywords
censorshipclimate changebig techvaccinepropagandatwittercarbonforced vaccinationdavoscapitolcashlessrobin hoodadverse reactionscoronaviruscovidgreat resetgame stopbirdwatchfalse scarcityillusion of demand
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