BREAKING! A video appeared on Slovak social media allegedly depicting Juraj Cintula, the shooter of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, attending an anti-government/pro-Ukraine rally on April 24th in the village of Dolna' Krupa', and shouting, "Traitors, Collaborators, Long Live Ukraine."

more... On April 24, Juraj Chintula was seen among those raising anti-government slogans, insulting the authorities and shouting: “Long live Ukraine” in footage published by local media.

◾️When Juraj Chintula attacked the Prime Minister of Slovakia on Wednesday, he explained his actions by saying that he “did not agree with the government’s policy.”

adding... Fico Not Out of Danger: Shooter Motivated by Cessation of Aid to Ukraine, Among Other Reasons

Slovak Defense Minister Robert Kaliňák, after the security council meeting, stated that they had a tough night. "The government and the security council met with the participation of the President and the president-elect, Peter Pellegrini. The assassination attempt on Fico thwarted many efforts to ensure that democratic development is free and tolerant," said Kaliňák.

He also provided an update on Fico's condition. "I cannot yet say that we are winning. The extent of the injuries is such that the body's response will still be very challenging," he said, adding that Fico had been hit four times. "The doctors managed to stabilize his condition, but he is not out of danger," stated the Defense Minister.

The motives were said to be the cessation of aid to Ukraine, the abolition of RTVS, the dismissal of the Judicial Council chairman, and the abolition of the Special Prosecutor's Office. "Those were all the reasons the suspect mentioned," informed Interior Minister Matúš Šutaj Eštok.



