Where Business Owners Go Wrong-Simplified Business Success Tips+Insights {Entrepreneurship Revealed}

Hey there, it’s Crissy Keye Rollins here giving you another piece of the entrepreneurial puzzle so that if you have been wanting to start a business or side business, you can ditch the excuses and make it happen. All year long I’m committed to bringing you piece by piece a simplified approach to entrepreneurship through weekly videos just like this one, and if you want early access to these videos then I invite you to hop over to the community I’m building over on Patreon (bit.ly/holisticsupport) and find the level of support that is right for you, and if you want to know one of the top things overlooked by entrepreneurs and wanna-be business owners, then stick around for the rest of this video because that’s what I’m sharing with you today.



If you are thinking about starting a business, start to view yourself from the perspective of a leader instead of a business owner, and let me know in the comments below if this feels more aligned and easy for you to see yourself as…and if you already know your role as a business owner is to be a leader, then share with me how that affects you, your business and those you service.



And if you’d like step-by-step support and guidance into the entrepreneurship journey, then for sure hop over to Patreon (bit.ly/holisticsupport) and see the levels of support and on-going conversation already underway with this like-minded, passionate community of others like you who feel called to make a greater impact in the lives of others while contributing financially to their households.



Right now is the best time to join because when you do, you’ll have the option to receive a free Total Clarity Breakthrough session with me, giving you space to identify what you’re best next step is in moving toward the life you desire.



This year’s focus in this community is all about discovering, tapping into, and using your gifts to make what you love while making a difference in the lives of others. And if you are already a member, invite other amazing like-minded people like yourself to join us! Either way, be sure to subscribe wherever you’re watching this video, as I’ll be dropping powerful content-packed, easy to consume and digest videos like this one every week…and more! Alright, thanks for watching and I look forward to seeing you next video…bye!