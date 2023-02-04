Miles Guo: Every hotel in China that receives foreign diplomats and visitors is stationed by personnel from the Ministry of State Security

https://gettr.com/post/p279tie3206

2023.02.03 Xi Jinping is in great trouble. He’s worried that there is no more next move. Once the CCP runs out of reform movements, it is vulnerable to rebel movements. Many foreigners have recently received invitations to invest in China. Those people are consumed by greed, it will be a good thing that they go to China, because the more they go the worse-off they will be. Every hotel in China that receives foreign diplomats and visitors is stationed by personnel from the Ministry of State Security. All personal information, from bookings and passport details, to video footage of entry are 100% captured by the CCP’s State Security.

最近习太阳完啦，没运动啦， 中共必须搞运动，否则会被运动。外国人最近也收到了各种邀请去中国投资，这帮贪婪的东西，他们去了是好事儿，他去得越多，他越惨。所有中国涉外酒店都有安全部的驻扎人员。所有外国人预约登记信息护照，和进来的视频，安全部全部拿走，百分之百。



