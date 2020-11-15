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Βιντεο ΝΤΟΚΟΥΜΕΝΤΟ ΠΡΟΕΙΔΟΠΟΙΗΣΗ για ΙΣΛΑΜ & ΝΟΜΟ ΣΑΡΙΑ Woman WARNS CANADA about SHARIA LAW
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14 views • November 15, 2020
ΣΥΓΚΛΟΝΙΣΤΙΚΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ του 2017 ΓΥΝΑΙΚΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΗΝ ΜΕΣΗ ΑΝΑΤΟΛΗ ΠΡΟΕΙΔΟΠΟΙΕΙ ΚΑΝΑΔΟΥΣ σε ΕΚΔΗΛΩΣΗ για το ΙΣΛΑΜ & ΤΟΝ ΝΟΜΟ ΣΑΡΙΑ των ΜΟΥΣΟΥΛΜΑΝΩΝ.Η ΕΠΙΚΙΝΔΥΝΗ ΕΠΕΚΤΑΣΗ των ΜΟΥΣΟΥΛΜΑΝΩΝ στην ΔΥΣΗ.
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