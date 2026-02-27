Jesuit Theater, Carradines, O’Conner vs. Pesci, Bad Mumbler, Age Verification, Guns, Narco State, War

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Resistance Rising #267: 24 February 2026
Topic list:
* Hollywood is controlled by...
* Robert Carradine committed suicide: is “Bipolar Disorder” a thing?
* OTO John Carradine; John Junior’s whacking to death in Thailand.
* Sinead O’Connor vs. Joe Pesci
* O’Connor was right (but incompetent) and dead at 56.
* 6.1 MIL sub “Benny Johnson” outs Bad Mumbler.
* Jeremiah Mark of Cain Skiba helping the Jesuit/CIA Machine by being a fucktard over the OKC bombing/Timothy McVeigh.
* The “Line of Cain” HERESY.
* Age Verification is MANDATORY data-mining.
* THEY “see through a glass, darkly” and the Surveillance State.
* 3rd World syncretistic Catholic illegals are also bringing Satanism across the OPEN BORDERS.
* Guns are VALUABLE tools that help to equalize the weak.
* “Feminists” and “gay rights activists”.
* Altarboy Kimmel uses Commietard Bautista to “shred” the Orange Penis’ “masculinity”.
* Chola cockatoos from FRESNO on CJNG leader’s death.
* Hours on the OUTRAGE that was Peleliu to “fall asleep to”.
* “We had to get rid of our bombs...so we did.”
* From the Halls of Montezuma to the shredding at Belleau Wood.
* The “choice” Africans have.
* That time when a B-36 accidentally dropped an H-bomb in New Mexico.
* “Running Man” REMAKE: “How to Fake a War” (2020)
SUPPORT JOHNNY!
(and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS
ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6
coronahoax GEAR IN
THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/
Catch Johnny’s live
broadcasts on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci
Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:
·
Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4
·
Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising
·
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/
·
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci
CONNECT WITH
JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/
Resistance Rising
on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh
The Flying Monkey’s
Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5