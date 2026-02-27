BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Jesuit Theater, Carradines, O’Conner vs. Pesci, Bad Mumbler, Age Verification, Guns, Narco State, War
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
10 views • 1 day ago

Resistance Rising #267: 24 February 2026

 

Topic list:
* Hollywood is controlled by...
* Robert Carradine committed suicide: is “Bipolar Disorder” a thing?
* OTO John Carradine; John Junior’s whacking to death in Thailand.
* Sinead O’Connor vs. Joe Pesci
* O’Connor was right (but incompetent) and dead at 56.
* 6.1 MIL sub “Benny Johnson” outs Bad Mumbler.
* Jeremiah Mark of Cain Skiba helping the Jesuit/CIA Machine by being a fucktard over the OKC bombing/Timothy McVeigh.
* The “Line of Cain” HERESY.
* Age Verification is MANDATORY data-mining.
* THEY “see through a glass, darkly” and the Surveillance State.
* 3rd World syncretistic Catholic illegals are also bringing Satanism across the OPEN BORDERS.
* Guns are VALUABLE tools that help to equalize the weak.
* “Feminists” and “gay rights activists”.
* Altarboy Kimmel uses Commietard Bautista to “shred” the Orange Penis’ “masculinity”.
* Chola cockatoos from FRESNO on CJNG leader’s death.
* Hours on the OUTRAGE that was Peleliu to “fall asleep to”.
* “We had to get rid of our bombs...so we did.”
* From the Halls of Montezuma to the shredding at Belleau Wood.
* The “choice” Africans have.
* That time when a B-36 accidentally dropped an H-bomb in New Mexico.
* “Running Man” REMAKE: “How to Fake a War” (2020)

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci

 

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

 

·         Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

·         Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

 

·         BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

 

·         Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

 

Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

 

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5

Keywords
false flagcorruptionchurchcatholicvaticanjesuitspedophileromejohnny cirucci
