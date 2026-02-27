Jesuit Theater, Carradines, O’Conner vs. Pesci, Bad Mumbler, Age Verification, Guns, Narco State, War

Resistance Rising #267: 24 February 2026

Topic list:

* Hollywood is controlled by...

* Robert Carradine committed suicide: is “Bipolar Disorder” a thing?

* OTO John Carradine; John Junior’s whacking to death in Thailand.

* Sinead O’Connor vs. Joe Pesci

* O’Connor was right (but incompetent) and dead at 56.

* 6.1 MIL sub “Benny Johnson” outs Bad Mumbler.

* Jeremiah Mark of Cain Skiba helping the Jesuit/CIA Machine by being a fucktard over the OKC bombing/Timothy McVeigh.

* The “Line of Cain” HERESY.

* Age Verification is MANDATORY data-mining.

* THEY “see through a glass, darkly” and the Surveillance State.

* 3rd World syncretistic Catholic illegals are also bringing Satanism across the OPEN BORDERS.

* Guns are VALUABLE tools that help to equalize the weak.

* “Feminists” and “gay rights activists”.

* Altarboy Kimmel uses Commietard Bautista to “shred” the Orange Penis’ “masculinity”.

* Chola cockatoos from FRESNO on CJNG leader’s death.

* Hours on the OUTRAGE that was Peleliu to “fall asleep to”.

* “We had to get rid of our bombs...so we did.”

* From the Halls of Montezuma to the shredding at Belleau Wood.

* The “choice” Africans have.

* That time when a B-36 accidentally dropped an H-bomb in New Mexico.

* “Running Man” REMAKE: “How to Fake a War” (2020)

_____________________

