Hero Doctor cures VAXX injured autistic son

Dr. Rashid A. Buttar was a graduate of the University of Osteopathic
Medicine and Health Sciences, College of Medicine and Surgery. He
trained in General Surgery and Emergency Medicine and served as Brigade
Surgeon and Director of Emergency Medicine while serving in the U.S.
Army. Dr. Buttar was board certified in Clinical Metal Toxicology and
Preventive Medicine; board eligible in Emergency Medicine and has
achieved fellowship status in three separate medical societies.
Abie's Story
youtube DOT com/watch?v=rVNXpFEieSY
