Artificial Intelligence: How Should Christians Respond? - Joe Allen - Freedom Alive® Ep95

Faith in Jesus Christ means that despite how bad circumstances are, we always have hope! Yet it’s so important that we pay attention to what’s happening with technology, especially regarding artificial intelligence. It’s already changing how many people think, just as robotics is changing how many people work. And it can even change how people worship. On this episode of Liberty Counsel’s TV program, Freedom Alive®, author and AI expert Joe Allen explains more about this potential threat to our freedom and our humanity.-----

Originally premiered Oct 22, 2023, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org