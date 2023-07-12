54) O INTERESSE POLÍTICO HEGEMÓNICO

Os interesses políticos são hegemónicos, privados e uníssono. Um Estado económico-financeiro não é um Estado político, e inverte a premissa do interesse público sobre o interesse privado.
Canal A Cor Do Dinheiro. Julho 11, 2023.
Think Tank - o país visto por Jorge Marrão e Joaquim Aguiar: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3fdkmefmbDc
#RestaurarPortugal e/ou #RestaurarPT: https://linktr.ee/restaurarportugal
