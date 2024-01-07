TWITTER, AKA, "X" ... Also known as, "DIGITAL PUBLIC INFRASTRUCTURE" Another Trojan Horse?

Yeah, DPI also known as DIGITAL PUBLIC INFRASTRUCTURE... is being unrolled in small countries across the world as an "improvement" with no choice. It operates everything a person would need supposedly, in society. It's a centralization of resource and route. Funny part is that's EXACTLY how Elon Musk described "X" when he bought it... Except here, at first, it'll be voluntary... Until it's not. This looks like another trap folks. Elon isn't here to save you. Lol. Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]