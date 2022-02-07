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BASES2017 Michael Shrimpton lecture Secret German Intelligence the DVD
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11 views • February 07, 2022
Michael Shrimpton, a barrister, and author of SPYHUNTER Secret History of German Intelligence , a highly sought after rare book. many of your favorite names in Irish history, were assets of the DVD, and many prominent world leaders, from Eisenhower,Stalin,Lloyd George, Michael Collins, Éamon de Valera, all German assets.
Shrimpton has suffered dearly for publishing the book, having been imprisoned for alerting Special Branch, about the London Olympic nukes, which stolen from the Kursk submarine disaster.
Shrimpton has suffered dearly for publishing the book, having been imprisoned for alerting Special Branch, about the London Olympic nukes, which stolen from the Kursk submarine disaster.
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