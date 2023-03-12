Welcome To Proverbs Club.Righteous And Wicked Paths.
Proverbs 11:5 (NIV).
5) The righteousness of the blameless makes their paths straight,
but the wicked are brought down by their own wickedness.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Because they are blameless, the Righteous have straight paths.
The Wicked are destroyed in their iniquitous paths.
