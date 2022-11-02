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Leaked Documents Reveal DHS Spy State Authoritarian Takeover Battle Plan
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WATCH This World Economic Forum ‘Spiritual Leader’ Explain Exactly Why Society Should ‘Consciously’ Choose To Depopulate: ‘What Is This Compulsion About Having A Child?’
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/not-post-watch-world-economic-forum-spiritual-leader-explain-exactly-society-conciously-choose-depopulate-compulsion-child/