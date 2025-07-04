Mike in The Night E613 - Big Bill, War, Lies, Almost Touch the Sky, Next weeks News Today, call ins

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Season 32 EP 3
Welcome to the family,
You've just stepped into Mike in the Night — a place where critical thinking, real conversations, and uncensored truth still exist. I'm Mike Martins, and for over a decade, I’ve been connecting with people around the world to expose the cracks in the system, dive deep into global trends, and discuss the topics the mainstream avoids.
This isn’t just a show — it’s a community. We talk about housing bubbles, government overreach, freedom of speech, economic collapse, manufactured crises, and the mass exodus of our youth. We ask the tough questions, and we aren't afraid to speak our minds.
If you're tired of the noise, censorship, and sugarcoated lies — you're in the right place.
Subscribe, stay informed, and never stop questioning.
Welcome to Mike in the Night.
